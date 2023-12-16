People will be able to adopt government schools in Himachal

Shimla: Government schools of Himachal will be able to be adopted by eminent people of the society. The state government is making an adoption policy for these schools for the first time. Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar has asked to prepare a cabinet note for this and it is being placed before the cabinet in the upcoming cabinet meeting.

The objective of this scheme is to increase exposure in government schools. Those who adopt a school will be made the model of that school. Not only will school children interact with them, but such people will also be able to contribute to the development of the school.

Whether a person is a politician or an officer or holds any position in the private sector, he can adopt the school of his choice. If there is any option for financial help to the school, it can also be taken.

Deputy Directors and other field officers of the Education Department are also being linked with this scheme. Their responsibility will also be fixed for visiting schools. The state government is taking this step to move forward towards quality education.

Earlier, people from the industry have been associated with ITI and Polytechnic in technical education. Similarly, efforts will be made to create a feeling of employment and self-employment in schools also. There are currently more than 15,000 government schools in the state and out of these, 10,500 are only primary schools.

School Adoption Scheme is also one of them. Right now only a draft has been made. Only the state government will take the final decision on this.