Roads will be made of plastic bitumen

Shimla: Researchers have developed an unprecedented method to improve road construction practices. Researchers have devised a method to prepare bituminous concrete mix using fly ash and waste polythene.

It will also effectively address the waste management challenges. Shoolini faculty member Dr. MS Thakur said that by replacing 2-6 percent of the concrete mix with plastic, the cost has been reduced by 10 percent.

The strength of the mix is increased as well as the amount of existing plastic waste is reduced. The idea evolved from the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) regarding the use and management of waste and Shoolini’s focus and conscious efforts towards sustainability.

In addition, the government has granted a patent for the new method to a team of researchers including Noorullah Yusufi, Er Vikas Mehta, Dr. MS Thakur, and Priyanka Panchal.

The patent method has far-reaching effects on the manufacturing industry and the environment. Not only does it provide a sustainable use for the waste materials, but it also reduces the overall environmental footprint of road construction projects.

By diverting fly ash and waste polythene from landfills, Shoolini University’s invention promotes a circular economy and contributes to waste management efforts.

Traditional methods of producing bituminous concrete mix were heavily dependent on natural resources such as stone aggregate and bitumen.

Launch of mission to revolutionize the road construction industry

Recognizing the need for a sustainable solution, the inventors from Shoolini University embarked on a mission to revolutionize the road construction industry.

This method includes fly ash, a by-product of coal combustion, as a partial replacement for stone aggregate in the bituminous concrete mix.

This method not only reduces the demand for raw materials, but also diverts fly ash from landfills, thereby reducing its environmental impact.

In addition, the inventors found that the incorporation of waste polythene, commonly found in plastic bags and packaging, enhances the performance and durability of the bitumen.

