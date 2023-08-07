Weather hit – Mcleodganj Hotels Empty

Shimla: Silence has now spread in Mini Lhasa i.e. Mcleodganj, which used to be buzzing with tourists. Not only this, even on weekends, the businessmen associated with the tourism industry including hotel operators have to wait for the tourists.

Since last month, he has been disappointed on the weekends and this time also the situation is the same. There is about 10 percent occupancy in hotels on this weekend.

Although tourists start arriving in Mcleodganj on weekends. This time from Saturday to Sunday evening, the tourism business in Mcleodganj is negligible.

Only a few hotel rooms have been booked. Due to continuous rains since July, they are shying away from coming here.

Not only of private hotels but also for Himachal Tourism Development Corporation hotels. Here too only a few tourists are reaching.

On the other hand, according to Rahul Dhiman, President of Hotel and Restaurant Association Smart City Dharamshala, the number of tourists has remained negligible for one and a half months. Mcleodganj is currently vacant. Only a few rooms are being booked in hotels. -hdm

now from independence day

Hotel and Restaurant Association Dharamshala President K Ashwani Bamba said that the tourism business in Mcleodganj has been completely affected.

Now there is some hope that tourists will turn to Mcleodganj during the upcoming Independence Day celebrations. At present, the businessmen associated with the tourism industry along with the hotel operators are disappointed.