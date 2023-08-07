Pat’s spot counseling today and tomorrow

Shimla: Under Himachal Pradesh Technical Education Department, the second round of spot counseling for the remaining 425 vacant seats in the first-year Engineering Diploma Course (PAT) running in all state and private polytechnic institutes of the state was organized on Monday and Tuesday at Government Polytechnic College Sundernagar. going.

Earlier the first round of spot counseling was conducted on July 31. In the second round of PAT, 329 seats are vacant in EWS and TFW, 83 in General (EWS) and 13 in TFW.

According to the information, 3200 seats are to be filled in the three-year engineering diploma course (PAT). For this, 4555 students had given the polytechnic entrance exam. Students will have to be physically present at Sundernagar to participate in the second round of counselling.

All non-PAT candidates will be able to participate in the second round of counselling. All the candidates participating in the counseling should be present in the State Polytechnic Sundernagar along with all their original certificates and documents before 10:30 am in the prescribed form and those who had not paid the counseling fee earlier, they will have to submit the form with a fee of Rs 650. , which is available on the website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of Technical Education and the website of the Himachal Pradesh Directorate of Technical Education Sundernagar.

After this, the work of counseling will go on and if any candidate gets the seat, then they will have to confirm the seat by paying all the fees.

Apart from this, applicants who have got seats in the first and second rounds of counseling and are not satisfied with their seats, can also participate in this spot counseling process as per the above schedule, they will not have to pay any kind of fee.

Non-PAT candidates will also be able to participate

Himachal Pradesh Board of Technical Education Secretary RK Sharma said that centralized offline spot counseling is being organized for vacant seats in PAT, which will be held in Sundernagar. He said that non-PAT candidates would also be able to participate in this round of counselling.