Solar panels will soon be installed in six schools of Hamirpur

Solar panels will soon be installed in six government schools of Hamirpur district. Ten-kilowatt panels are being installed on the roofs of schools with the help of snow energy.

In such a situation, zero electricity bill consumption will be started from these schools, so that schools can also get relief from huge electricity bills. The work of installing solar panels in schools has started.

Solar panels will generate 40 units of electricity a day, which can be used by the school, remaining electricity will be stored, which can be sold to the electricity board.

The work of installing solar panels on the roofs of the schools has started. It is being told that the Education Department had sought suggestions from the schools of the district to install solar panels on their roofs.

Out of these, half a dozen schools of Hamirpur had agreed to install solar panels on their school roofs. Only after that, the work of installing solar panels in these schools has started. In such a situation, the concerned schools will now also get relief from paying electricity bills of thousands of rupees every month.

The school manager is also appreciating the campaign of the state government. BD Sharma, Deputy Director, Higher Education Department Hamirpur says that solar panels are being installed on the roofs of half a dozen schools in the district.

Electricity bill is not coming in two schools since last year

Solar panels were made available to two schools of the Hamirpur district on behalf of Him Urja by the State Council of Science Technology and Environment last year itself.

Ten KV solar panels were installed in these schools under the Green Programme. With its implementation, zero electricity bill consumption has started in schools.

Now electricity bills do not come in these schools. These include Government High School Duggha and Government Senior Secondary School Kulehra.