10 more test positive in Kangra; district tally climbs to 137

As many as 10 more have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kangra on Saturday, taking the total numbers of cases in the district to 137.

Those who tested positive today include a 30-year-old woman, her 7-months-old daughter and 24-year-old sister-in-law from Banker village of tehsil Jaisinghpur, who travelled from Delhi on June 1 in a taxi and was under home-quarantine. All three were asymptomatic.

Among the 10 also include a 29-year-old man from Jawali tehsil, who came back from Rangpuri area of New Delhi on June 6 by train; 49-year-old man of Khundian tehsil, who travelled from Delhi; and 27-year-old man of tehsil Rakkar, who travelled from Vijaywada.

All three were currently under institutional quarantine at Parour and have been shifted to the COVID Containment Centre at Dadh.

An 11-year-old student of Baijnath, who travelled from Delhi and was presently under home-quarantine, also tested positive. He was shifted to the COVID Containment Centre at Baijnath. The student was also asymptomatic.

Other cases include a 42-year-old male from Jarpal village in Jawali, 30-year-old man from Lachun village in Bankhandi, and 36-year-old man from Tharu village in Jawali. All these have a travel history from Delhi and were under institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, four patients recovered today.

Two were discharged from the COVID Containment Centre at Baijnath, one from Ner Chownk Medical College and one from Dadh.

Source : The Tribune

Comments

comments