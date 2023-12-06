Process of recruiting 874 Patwari started, read full news

Shimla: Himachal government is going to recruit 874 new Patwari. A letter of permission for this has been sent by the Principal Secretary of Revenue to the Director of Land Records.

Out of these 874 Patwaris, 697 will be Mohal Patwaris, while 177 Patwaris will be given in settlements. District-wise breakup has also appeared in the list sent by the Revenue Department.

Out of 697 Patwaris recruited in Mohal, 39 in Bilaspur, 90 in Chamba, 71 in Hamirpur, 80 in Kangra, 25 in Kinnaur, 62 in Kullu, maximum 172 in Mandi, 45 in Shimla, 52 in Sirmaur, 7 in Solan and 53 Patwari will be recruited in Una.

Not a single post will be filled in Lahaul Spiti. Apart from this, 177 Patwaris of the settlement will be filled in only two settlement divisions. Of these, 49 Patwari will be recruited in Kangra Division and 128 Patwari in Shimla Division.

This recruitment is being done keeping in mind the vacancy till the year 2027. Now the Revenue Department will ask for an application for these posts and after that the selected candidates will be sent for 18 months training. They will get a stipend of Rs 3000 during the training.

This training is conducted by the Revenue Department in its training institute Jogindernagar. Along with this recruitment, Patwari will also recruit 16 chainmen. These will be given to the settlement only.

It is worth noting that the process in Himachal is that first selection for these posts is done from among the applicants and after that only the selected candidates are given this training.

The Revenue Department had also taken a decision to include Patwari in the state cadre, but later it was withdrawn. However, will the newly recruited Patwaris come in the district cadre or the state cadre? A decision is yet to be taken regarding this.