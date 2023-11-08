Center released Rs 200 crore to Himachal, now pending roads can be built

Shimla: The Central Government has released an installment of Rs 200 crore for Himachal under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). This amount is to be spent in the construction work of roads pending in Phase-2.

The next installment will be released by the Central Government after 80 percent of the amount is spent in road construction. The Public Works Department has invited tenders for the construction of roads.

The construction work of roads under Phase-2 in Himachal Pradesh was pending for a long time.

According to the Public Works Department, there were many roads where people’s private land was coming in the way. Work on many roads was stuck due to mutual disputes. Forest clearance was also not obtained for many roads.

Public Works Department officials talked to the people and transferred the land to the department. After this the matter was sent to the Central Government. Now the Center has released money to the government.

Engineer-in-Chief of Public Works Department, Ajay Gupta said that Rs 200 crore has been released under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana.

Villages with population of 250 will be connected with road facilities. Under Phase-1 in the state, 500 villages were connected with road facilities. In Phase-2, villages with population of 250 were connected with road facilities. Now the remaining village with population of 250 is to be connected with this facility.

New roads will be built in Phase-3 – The Central Government has started Phase-3 under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana. Under this scheme also, amount worth crores has been sanctioned to Himachal. Its installments will start coming after the completion of the formalities.