Center approves 18 crores for the tunnel, which will be constructed on Theog-Rohru National Highway

The Central Government has approved the tunnel on the National Highway in Himachal. This tunnel will be constructed at a cost of about Rs 18 crore. The tunnel is proposed to be constructed on Theog-Rohru National Highway. The Public Works Department had prepared a draft in this regard.

The National Highway wing of the department had proposed it to the Center with the help of the State Government and now the Central Government has given consent to the tunnel. The tunnel will be constructed near Khadapathar.

With this construction, this National Highway will be open for traffic even in winters. Snowfall will not affect the road and all the backward areas connected with Rohru will be able to get road facilities. The Public Works Department had included it in the annual plan.

After this, the National Highway Wing of the Public Works Department was entrusted with the task of carrying forward the construction process and after preparing this proposal was sent to the Center. After the consent of the Central Government, now the tunnel is going to be built in Khadapathar.

Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh has confirmed this. He informed that the Central Government has approved a budget of Rs 18 crore.

The proposal of the Theog-Rohru National Highway was sent to the Center by the State Government. Here the tunnel is to be constructed in Khadapathar.

