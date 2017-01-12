Tourists throng Solang to explore adventure sports

Snow sports lovers thronged Solang Valley, 13 km from here, for participating in various skiing courses.

A 14-day basic and advance skiing course is being organised by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, Manali, at Solang Ski Slopes today.

Capt Randhir Singh Salhuria, directorof the institute, said 100 participants from all over the country were participating in basic and advance skiing courses.

He said the institute played a vital role in promoting adventure sports and had produced many enthusiastic mountaineers and skiers of national as well as international arenas. The institution also played a vital role in generating self-employment among youths as many skiers have started their own ski schools, river rafting, trekking agencies and other adventure sports.

The famous ski slopes of the Solang valley experienced a fresh spell of snowfall yesterday. The snowfall on the ski slopes brought cheer to winter sports lovers.

