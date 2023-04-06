Rainy Holidays for 38 Days in Himachal Schools, Schedule Released

Summer vacation schools in Himachal Pradesh will have rainy season from June 22 to July 29. The total number of holidays has been kept at 38.

The Directorate of Higher Education has released the schedule of rainy and winter vacations of summer schools. It has been decided to give six days holiday during Lohri.

In the notification issued by the Director of Higher Education, Dr. Amarjit Kumar Sharma, it has been told that from June 22 to July 29, there will be 38 days of rainy holidays.

There will be four holidays two days before and two days after Diwali. There will be six holidays two days before and three days after Lohri. There will be rainy holidays in winter schools from 22nd to 27th July.

Related Posts