Now 120 roads will be restored in Himachal for big vehicles

Shimla: 120 roads of Himachal Pradesh will soon be restored for the movement of heavy vehicles i.e. buses and trucks. There has been huge damage to roads in Himachal Pradesh due to natural disaster.

Due to apple season in district Mandi, Kullu, Kinnaur, and Shimla, the government has opened many roads for small vehicles. The apples of most of the gardeners have reached the markets. Now the government has decided to open these roads for the movement of heavy vehicles.

Where there is a need to install a security wall, tenders have been invited. At the same time, where there has been heavy damage to the roads, instructions have been given to make alternative routes.

There are 128 such roads in Himachal Pradesh, which are blocked for movement of small and big vehicles. In this, a maximum 47 roads of Mandi Zone of Public Works Department are closed. Similarly, 25 roads of Hamirpur zone, 32 of Kangra zone and 23 roads of Shimla zone are blocked.

The state government believes that all the roads in apple-dominated areas are restored. Small vehicles are plying on these roads. MLAs have also raised this issue prominently in the Assembly. Chaupal MLA Balveer Singh Verma also cited 32 roads in his area.

In this, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh has clarified the situation. Only one road in his area is closed while other roads have been opened for the movement of small vehicles.