Batchwise Teacher recruitment started, 56 candidates arrived for 20 posts of TGT Medical, Non Medical

The evaluation process was conducted on Tuesday for the batch-wise recruitment of dependents of ex-servicemen to fill the posts of TGT Medical and TGT Non-Medical on contract basis in the Elementary Education Department, Hamirpur.

In this, 18 candidates of TGT Medical and 38 candidates of TGT Non-Medical submitted their documents to the panel committee by 4 pm. A large number of eligible candidates had arrived from remote areas.

The panel committee remained busy from morning till evening in checking the documents of the candidates, so that no candidate could be deprived of batchwise recruitment. Let us tell you that 20 posts of TGT Medical will be filled in the office of the Deputy Director of Elementary Education.

In this, 13 posts will be filled for dependents of ex-servicemen of the general category, two posts will be filled for dependents of ex-servicemen of the OBC category, four posts will be filled for dependents of ex-servicemen of the SC category and one post will be filled for dependents of ex-servicemen of ST category.

Similarly, 19 posts of TGT non-medical will be filled. In this, eight posts will be filled from the dependents of ex-servicemen of general category, four posts from the dependents of ex-servicemen of OBC category, six posts from the dependents of ex-servicemen of SC category, and one post will be filled from the dependents of ex-servicemen of ST category.

Call letters were sent to the eligible candidates of batch up to the year 2007 in the general category of TGT Medical, batch of 2010 in OBC, batch of 2017 in SC, and the latest batch in ST category, whereas the call letters were sent to the eligible candidates of batch up to the year 2003 in the general category of TGT Non Medical. , Call letters were sent to eligible candidates of 2005 batch in OBC, 2018 batch in SC and 2021 batch in ST category.