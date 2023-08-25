Shimla: Big trouble on Chhoti Kashi; Situation Worsens in Mandi after Heavy Rains

Shimla: The situation in Mandi district, which was affected by heavy rains, cloudburst, and landslides on Tuesday night and Wednesday, is still bad.

Within two days, seven people have died in the district due to these accidents, while a young girl and a woman are still missing.

Both have not been found after the search operation. For several days, the administration had to take the help of the Air Force to deliver ration to the villages cut off from the road.

On Thursday, ration was sent to these villages through an Air Force helicopter. Heavy damage has been caused due to cloudburst in Khonalal. More than a dozen houses in the village, temples worth crores, schools, and farms have been destroyed.

The administration has got the village vacated. Fifty people have been evacuated from here and lodged in a relief camp at Nagwai. Along with this, 2039 people have been accommodated in relief camps across the district.

The 16 MW Patkari Power House in Fahad village of Seraj has also been destroyed due to floods. Even after two days, the road connectivity of Mandi-Kullu is completely closed.

Due to the closure of Mandi Kullu via Kataula-Bajaura road, more than one thousand vehicles are stranded on both sides. Along with this, Mandi Pathankot NH and Mandi Rampur road could not be opened even after two days.

With this, 242 roads are lying closed in the district, while there is no drinking water in dozens of villages. The District Magistrate said that the affected families have been accommodated in various relief camps, where they have been provided free food and proper accommodation.

He informed that 640 people have been relieved in Sadar sub-division, 97 in Sundernagar, 140 in Gohar, 55 in Padhar, 368 in Sarkaghat, 311 in Balh, 65 in Dharampur, 10 in Balichowki, 20 in Kotli, 28 in Karsog and 95 in Jogindernagar. Placed in camp.