Mountaineer Baljit Kaur honored at Raj Bhavan

Shimla: Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla honored renowned mountaineer Baljit Kaur, a resident of Solan, at Raj Bhavan on Monday. He lauded Baljit Kaur for her achievements and passion in the field of mountaineering.

Baljit Kaur’s mother Shanti Devi was also present on this occasion. On this occasion, the Governor said that it is a matter of pride for the State that Baljit Kaur has hoisted the Indian tricolor on the world’s highest peak Everest.

He has proved his talent by climbing five mountain peaks above eight thousand feet including Everest in less than a month.

The unique courage of Baljit Kaur, who returned home after conquering Mount Annapurna in the month of April last, was described as inspirational.

On this occasion, Baljit Kaur shared her other mountaineering experiences including Mount Everest. He told that Annapurna is the 10th highest peak in the world and he conquered it without oxygen support.

He gave information about the entire incident that happened during this period. He thanked the Governor for calling the hospital during this period.