Agriculture Science Center will be Associated with Tourism

Shimla: Chairman of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation and Vice-Chairman of Tourism Development Board RS Bali said that the Research Center and Krishi Vigyan Kendra of Agricultural University, Palampur will be linked with tourism. The tourism department and the university will soon sign an MoU regarding this.

He was speaking while participating as the chief guest on the second day of the Regional Agricultural Fair-2023 Parvatiya Krishak Mahasangam ceremony organized by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare at Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University, Palampur.

Congratulating the Vice-Chancellor, Mr. Bali said that he has organized such a farmer’s fair after ten years, restarting the tradition that had stopped.

During this Vice Chancellor, Prof. HK Chowdhary informed about the activities of the university. The Chief Minister released the booklets written by the scientists for the farmers and honored the farmers who brought the products in the exhibition.

On this occasion Nagrota Block Congress President Man Singh Chowdhary, Neeraj Duseja, Pratap, Ravindra Bittu, Nitish Sood, Anjana Kumari, Ruma Kaundal, Dr. Madhu Chowdhary, Dr. SP Dixit, Dr. Naveen Kumar, Dr. DK Vats, Dr. R Kumar etc. were also present.