Admission in Colleges from July, Students Across the State will be able to Apply Online for Admission

Admissions in Himachal’s colleges are going to start in July. Students across the state will be able to apply online for admission. After releasing the results of all boards 10+2 by the Directorate of Education, the schedule regarding admissions will be released soon, so that students do not get delayed in taking admission in colleges.

Preparations are going on in full swing from the board to declare the result soon. The Board of Education has started the evaluation of answer sheets of Class X and Plus Two across the state. Soon the result will be declared in May and June.

Admissions in degree and Sanskrit colleges of the state will start from July. On the other hand, the new academic session will start in the colleges from August. For this, the schedule will be released soon by the Directorate of Higher Education.

Before this, there will be summer vacations in colleges. At present, the final exams of first, second, and third-year students are going on in the colleges, which will continue till the first half of May. After that students will be able to apply online for admission in colleges.

Admission will be done on Merit

After the application, admission in colleges will be done on merit basis. After this the fees will be deposited and the classes for the new session will start in August.

The principal of Dharamshala College, Dr. Sanjeevan Katoch told that the examinations are going on in the college.

After this the students will have holidays for about a month. Then admissions in colleges will start. Admission of students will be done on merit basis in Dharamshala College. For this, students will first apply online, then documentation will be done.

After this the students will be able to fill the prospectus. After that merit will be made. According to the classes in merit, 80, 120 and 150 seats will be selected for the students. Second or third merit list will be made if seats are left.