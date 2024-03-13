Indigo will start air service from Dharamshala to Chandigarh, flights will operate three days a week

Shimla: Air flights from Dharamshala to Chandigarh, which has been closed since July, will start from April 2. This will provide relief to the passengers traveling by air between Chandigarh and Dharamshala.

Now the airline Indigo will start this flight. Earlier, Alliance Air used to provide aviation services on this route. These Indigo flights will start from Dharamshala to Chandigarh three days a week.

Aviation company Indigo will start this flight from April 2.

This flight started by IndiGo will operate three days a week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday. Indigo flight will take off from Chandigarh airport at 12:45 pm and will land in Dharamshala at 1:50 pm. At present the airfare on this route is Rs 3659.

Whereas, the flight from Dharamshala to Chandigarh will take off at 2:10 pm and will land in Chandigarh at 3:15 pm. The airfare will be Rs 3967. This airfare may increase according to demand.

Earlier, the airline Alliance Air used to provide services on this air route, but the services are closed from July 2023, due to which the people traveling by air on this route were facing a lot of problems. Now people will get relief with the start of air service on the new route.

