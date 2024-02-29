Political turmoil in Himachal: Action will be taken against rebel Congress MLAs today

Shimla: Despite the Congress government having the majority in Himachal Pradesh, the Rajya Sabha seat going to the BJP has created political turmoil. Congress can now take action against the rebel MLAs.

A decision on the future of six rebel Congress MLAs may be taken in some time. Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania will give the decision on the future of these MLAs.

Congress MLA and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harsh Vardhan Chauhan had filed a petition seeking the disqualification of the six MLAs under the anti-defection law.

The Speaker heard both sides yesterday. After this the speaker will give the decision today. The rebel MLAs are accused of voting in favor of the BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate despite the whip being issued. Apart from this, despite the whip being issued, he remained absent from the House during the passing of the budget.

The rebel Congress MLAs include the names of Rajendra Rana, Sudhir Sharma, Ravi Thakur, Devendra Kumar Bhutto, Indradutt Lakhanpal and Chaitanya Sharma.