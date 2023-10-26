Four lane from above Gaggal airport, road will go to Kachiyari via here, read details

Shimla: DPR for the four-lane work that was stopped from Razole to Kachhiari due to the expansion of Gaggal Airport has been sent for approval. Its approval will be received in about one or two months.

Director of the National Highway Authority of India, Vikas Surjewala said that the DPR of this National Highway from Rajol to Kachhiari has been prepared and this DPR has been sent to the National Highway Authority of India for approval.

He said that in the road to be built, care has been taken that at least the buildings come within the reach of the road. This national highway will be built from the upstream side of Gagal Airport.

This road will be built along with the IT Park keeping in mind the connectivity of the IT Park being built in Gagal.

It has been revealed from reliable sources that the new road will reach Mataur main road from Razole, BSF Center, Bhadaut Balla, Kiyodian, Salangadi, Gagal upwards, passing through the lower empty part of Ichchi, Patola and Ansoli.

Beyond this, from near the newly constructed building of Mataur College, without disturbing the Ghurkadi Chowk market, it will go from the fields to Kachiyari and reach the four lane main road.

Due to this, the people of Gaggal, Mataur and surrounding areas will not have to bear the brunt of destruction. Not only this, by building this route near the airport and IT park, better facilities will be provided to the people.

The work on Pathankot-Mandi four-lane stop near Gaggal airport is also going to get approval soon. Four-laning work is going on on a large scale for 32 miles from Pathankot.

It should be noted that due to the expansion of Gagal Airport, the condition of four lanes was not becoming clear. Now, after the proposal of Gagal Airport has been approved and the plan for the required land has been prepared, this four-lane plan is being considered almost final.

The special thing about this survey is that very few buildings will be affected by it. Not only this, it will also provide adequate space for expansion of Gaggal Airport.

The National Highway will be an important link to connect Dharamshala and surrounding areas from the tourism point of view.