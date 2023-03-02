The Gift of Inflation Before Holi, Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri’s Sarcasm on the Center on Increasing the Price of Cylinder

Deputy Chief Minister- Mukesh Agnihotri has made a big attack on the central government regarding inflation. He said that the central government has given the gift of Holi to the people by increasing the prices of cylinders.

He said that due to the increase in the price of cylinders, the difficulties of the people are going to increase. He said that the central government is constantly putting the burden of inflation on the common people.

Let us tell you that Congress has appointed Deputy CM Mukesh Agrihotri as in charge for the by-elections to the Jalandhar Lok Sabha.

The orders for his posting have been issued by Congress National General Secretary KC Venugopal.

As soon as he took charge of the by-elections in Punjab, he attacked the central government. It may be noted that the price of domestic LPG cylinders has increased by Rs 50 and that of the commercial gas cylinders by Rs 350 in the state.

Due to the cost of commercial cylinders, there is a possibility of food and drink in dhabas, restaurants, and hotels becoming expensive.

The domestic gas cylinder will now be available in the state for Rs 1205 including home delivery, while the commercial gas cylinder will be available for Rs 2300 in March.

The domestic gas cylinder will be available in Shimla for Rs 1150 in March, while Rs 55 will be charged for the home delivery of the gas cylinder.

The state Congress has opened a front against the central government due to the increase in the price of gas cylinders.