Barot Valley: A Perfect Destination for Nature and Adventure Lovers.

The tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are famous all over the world. Although there are some tourist places here, which are very beautiful, but they did not get the credit and encouragement they deserve from the point of view of tourism.

Barot is one such beautiful tourist destination in the Chauhar Valley in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh.

Barot Valley Himachal, situated at an altitude of about 6 thousand feet above sea level, is a small beautiful hill station situated on the Uhl river.

By the way, this place was settled on the Uhl river for the power project. But today it is emerging as a popular hill station.

Around 80 km from Mandi, surrounded by dense forests of deodar, Barot is a perfect destination for nature and adventure lovers.

Here tourists can enjoy trekking, fishing, camping, rappelling etc. amidst the beauty of nature.

Adventure here amidst the beautiful valleys provides an exciting experience. Barot also has a reservoir of the Shanan Power Project built by the British, which adds to the beauty of the place.

Barot’s name has been very famous in the history of hydroelectric power generation. In the year 1925, a contract was signed between British Army Engineer Colonel Bunty and Raja Jogender Sen of Mandi, which led to the realization of the Shanan and Bassi Hydroelectric Project of Jogender Nagar.

Barot is also famous for its trout fish farm. It is operated by the Department of Fisheries.

A fishing competition is also organized here every year. Barot is also the gateway to the Narg Wildlife Sanctuary spread over an area of 278 sq km.

It is the abode of various animal species like Himalayan monal, black bear, jungle cats, monkeys, and ghouls.

Apart from these, there are other attractive places around Barot like Chuhur Valley, Jhankari Village, and Harung Narayan Temple.

Barot is such a place, which can be visited in any season of the year because the weather here remains pleasant throughout the year. But due to excessive rains in the monsoon, many routes are closed here.

How To Reach Barot

The nearest airport to Barot is at Kullu, about 108 km away. Buses and taxis are available from the airport to reach Barot.

The nearest railway station to Barot Valley is Jogindernagar, from where Barot Valley can be easily reached.

Barot can be reached by road from Ghatasani place on Pathankot-Mandi National Highway.

On the other hand, if you are coming from Delhi, then go via Palampur and Baijnath. The road from here to Barot is good.

