B.Ed degree holders will also be eligible for JBT batch-wise recruitment in Himachal

B. Ed degree holders will also be eligible for batch-wise recruitment of JBT in Himachal Pradesh. The Directorate of Elementary Education has given a shock to the JBT trainees who have been struggling for the past several months by issuing a clarification in this regard.

Recently, the process of counseling has been completed in all the districts for batch-wise recruitment of 492 posts of JBT. Now the result is going to be released.

Clarification was sought for the selection by sending a letter to the directorate on behalf of some district deputy directors.

The Directorate of Elementary Education has clarified in a letter issued on Monday that B.Ed will also be considered eligible after 50 percent marks in graduation in JBT recruitment.

According to the notification issued by NCTE on 29-6-2018, B.Ed people will also be eligible for JBT posts, but within 2 years after appointment, it will be mandatory for them to do a 6-month bridge course.

With this letter from the directorate, the campaign of JBT trainees has suffered a major setback. JBT trainees have been demanding for the past several months to appoint only JBT-D.El.D. students to teach first to fifth-grade students.

Trainees argue that B.Ed degree holders are eligible to teach students of upper classes while JBT holders do not have this right.