HPBOSE 12th Result 2024 : Himachal Board class 12th result will be released today, see the time of declaration of results.

HP Board 12th Result 2024 : Himachal Pradesh School Education Board’s 12th class exam result can be declared today.

Result will be released today at 2:30 pm

The final result of 10+2 (Regular) March-2024 will be announced today at 2:30 pm in the office of Himachal Pradesh School Education Board Dharamshala. The board members will announce the result by holding a press conference.

HP Board 12th Result: Details required to check result

Students can check their HP Board Class 10th result online by entering their roll number in the result window. Students will get the roll number on the admit card.

The board has not yet announced the time of releasing the class 12th results, but based on last year’s trends, it is expected that Himachal Board may declare the class 12th results around 11 am. Last year, the class 12 result was released on May 20 and the overall percentage was 79.74%. Last year, a total of 1,03,928 students appeared in the Class 12 examination, out of which 83,418 students passed. Tarnija Sharma topped the Arts stream with 97.4 per cent, Ojaswini Upmanyu topped the Commerce stream with 98.6 per cent and Vrinda Thakur topped the Commerce stream with 98.4 per cent.

To pass the examination in a particular subject, students must obtain a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject. Moreover, to qualify the HP Board 12th exam 2024, students must score at least 33 percent marks in aggregate. Arrangements were also made to feed the answer sheet marks online at the evaluation centers itself. Board Secretary Dr. Major Vishal Sharma said that there is 99 percent possibility that the results of all three streams of class two will be declared on Monday. Even on Sunday, the board employees came to the office and remained busy preparing the results. The board is preparing to declare the annual result for the academic session 2023-24 in record time. This time, the board management had made many changes in the technology to declare the exam results quickly. Apart from increasing the number of evaluation centres, the number of teachers given duty in evaluation work was also increased.