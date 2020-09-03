MLAs urge Thakur to ensure time-bound completion of projects in Himachal

MLAs in Mandi district have urged Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to ensure time-bound completion of development projects in their respective constituencies.

Sundernagar MLA Rakesh Jamwal urged the Chief Minister to ensure timely completion of the PWD rest house, staff quarters and a subway in Sundernagar. He said Rs33-crore work on the Dehar water supply scheme should be expedited. He requested that the whole town should be brought under the sewerage scheme. He also urged the Chief Minister to ensure adequate funding for the ongoing development projects.

Balh MLA Inder Singh Gandhi said there was a need for proper drainage facility in his area, especially from Ner Chowk to Balh.

He asked the Chief Minister to get a rest house constructed in his area.

Nachan MLA Vinod Kumar said funds should be issued for accelerating the work on the cluster university in Basa. He said steps must be taken to upgrade various roads in his constituency. He said projects worth Rs40 crore were being implemented in the Nachan Vidhan Sabha area under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Drang MLA Jawahar Thakur requested the Chief Minister to create a separate PWD division for Drang. He this would go a long way in improving the road network.

Karsog MLA Hira Lal said the work on the Karsog bypass should be initiated to solve the traffic problem in the town.

He said the construction work on the ITI building needed to be expedited so that it could be completed by December 2021.

Jogindernagar MLA Prakash Rana said the work on 180-metre Sanda-Sandhole bridge should be expedited to ensure its completion by March 2021.

He also urged the Chief Minister for speeding up the construction and metalling of roads in his area. He said pace of work on the water supply scheme in the area needed to be increased.

Source : The Tribune

Comments

comments