Datesheet of classes 10th and 12th will change again

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh School Education Board will make changes in the datesheet of the 10th-12th examinations. This change will be made based on the suggestions received in the meeting held with the board management of the Himachal State Teachers Association. During this period, the Education Board will keep a gap of a few days after one examination for the other.

At the same time, there will be changes in the timing of examinations of class 9th and 11th. The provisional schedule of 10th-12th examinations was released by the board on January 11. According to the schedule, the examinations of these board classes were to start from March 2.

Objections and suggestions were sought from parents, academics and teachers on this schedule issued by the board, for which time was given by the board till January 19.

During this time, some suggestions and objections had come to the board management, following which the board management released the final datesheet on January 24. In this revised datesheet, the examinations for class 10th and 12th were starting from March 1st.

After this final datesheet released by the board, many teacher’s unions started creating ruckus and started demanding the change of the datesheet. On this, the board management held a meeting with teacher’s unions at the headquarters on January 29.

Based on the feedback taken from teachers and students, teacher’s organizations have raised the demand for a gap of two to three days in the examinations.

The board administration will consider this and will revise the datesheet and release it. – Dr. Major Vishal Sharma, Secretary, Board of School Education, Dharamshala.