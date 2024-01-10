ITBP jawan martyred after one and a half month of marriage

Shimla: ITBP jawan Deepesh Parmar, resident of Jajauli village of Jaladi Panchayat of Nadaun sub-division of Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh, died in a road accident while on duty.

The martyr was cremated with full military honors on Wednesday. During this, hundreds of moist eyes bid final farewell to Deepesh. Late on Tuesday evening, Deepesh’s body was taken to his native village by an army contingent.

As soon as the mortal remains reached home, everyone’s eyes became moist. The martyr was married only one and a half months ago. Deceased Deepesh Parmar, son of Surjeet Kumar, had joined ITBP three years ago.

He was posted in Arunachal Pradesh and on January 7, while on duty, Dipesh was hit by a vehicle and seriously injured.

He was taken to the army hospital in injured condition. After receiving first aid and seeing his critical condition, he was taken to Zonal Hospital Teju, but Deepesh died during treatment.

Family members said that Deepesh got married on 22nd November and just on 29th December, he had gone back to join duty after completing his leave. Deepesh’s father is also a former soldier.

Deepesh’s mortal remains were cremated by his younger brother Adarsh Parmar. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, former MLA Vijay Agnihotri, and other leaders have expressed deep condolence on the death of Deepesh.

Chief Minister Sukhu visited the house of the victim’s family, consoled Deepesh’s family, and expressed condolences. He said that the government is with them in this hour of grief.