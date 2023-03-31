112 HRTC Buses 15 Years Old will not ply on Routes in Himachal Pradesh from Tomorrow

112 old buses of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) will not ply from tomorrow. HRTC Managing Director Sandeep Kumar gave this information on Friday.

He informed that the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways had given orders not to operate government vehicles which are 15 years old. HRTC currently has around 3,200 buses in its fleet.

Sandeep Kumar told that HRTC has bought 150 new Tata buses to make up for the shortfall due to the closure of old buses.

He told that HRTC has bought 25 buses 28 seater while 125 buses of 47 seater. He said that 28 seater buses have reached Himachal Pradesh and 47 seater buses have also started reaching Himachal Pradesh.

