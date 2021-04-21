1,340 new cases, 16 deaths in Himachal Pradesh

The situation in the state continues to be grim with 1,340 Covid cases reported today. Besides, 16 persons died of the virus in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases today shot up to 10,027 and 79,410 positive cases . Sixteen persons — six in Kangra, four in Shimla, three in Una and one each in Hamirpur, Sirmaur and Mandi — died.

The highest number of 265 cases was reported in Solan, 173 in Una, 164 in Shimla, 155 in Sirmaur, 138 in Hamirpur, 107 in Mandi, 104 in Bilaspur, 78 in Lahaul-Spiti, 68 in Kangra, 36 in Kullu and 35 in Kinnaur and 17 in Chamba. — TNS

Source : The Tribune

Comments

comments