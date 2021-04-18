Himachal Govt not keen to impose lockdown: CM

The state government does not want to impose a lockdown, as it adversely affects the economy and causes panic among people, said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today while virtually reviewing the Covid preparedness in Solan district.

He also interacted with the district administration of Sirmaur.

Thakur said that the state was adequately equipped with oxygen beds, medicines, masks, sanitisers etc., to deal with the pandemic but public support was required to break the chain.

“There were only 50 ventilators when the pandemic struck but today there are over 600 ventilators in the state”.

He said, “The second wave of Covid-19 is more alarming and challenging, as more than 2,000 active cases have been reported in the past 20 days. There were 218 active Covid cases in the state on February 23, but the number has crossed 7,700 now.

Also, 200 deaths have been reported in the past about 50 days. Of 1,380 infected people in Solan district, 1,337 are in home isolation”.

The Chief Minister said, “All stakeholders such as NGOs, industrial associations, elected representatives, and Yuvak Mandals should work with dedication to fight the pandemic”. He added that over 90 per cent Covid patients were in home isolation and doctors should ensure their proper treatment and regular monitoring.

“The elected representatives of the panchayati raj institutions must be involved to keep a watch on the health condition of those in home isolation,” he said. Thakur also visited a pre-fabricated makeshift Covid hospital at Nalagarh.

Health Minister Rajiv Saizal said that over 11.87 lakh doses of Covid vaccine had been administered in the state till now.

RK Pruthi, Deputy Commissioner, Sirmaur, while participating in the virtual meeting from Nahan, said that a sharp Covid surge had been witnessed in the district and about 500 of 598 active cases were from the industrial areas of Kala Amb and Paonta Sahib. Deputy Commissioner, Solan, KC Chaman said that 82,027 vaccine doses had been administered in the district.

Source : The Tribune

