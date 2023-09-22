Himachal Assembly session: CM said – the goal is to completely stop the production of electricity from coal by 2026.

Shimla: In Himachal Pradesh, a target has been set to completely stop the production of electricity from coal by 2026. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu gave this information in response to the proposal of MLA Chaitanya Sharma in the Assembly.

He said that work is being done to make Himachal a green energy state. The government’s programs for the next six months will focus on green energy. Himachal Pradesh has seen the impact of climate change in monsoon rains this time.

To reduce the impact of climate change, green energy must be promoted. The government is converting HRTC buses to electric. Type-2 buses are to be purchased, but the production of these buses is decreasing considerably.

The government has also brought a proposal to convert taxis into electric vehicles. Taxi operators will be given a 50 percent subsidy to buy electric vehicles and their vehicles will be deployed in government departments on assured income.