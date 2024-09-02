Himachal Pradesh facing no financial crisis, asserts Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the state isn’t in financial distress as is being feared following the decision to defer the salary and perks of ministers, chief parliamentary secretaries and chairmen of boards and corporations. “The talk of the state wandering into the financial mess or crisis is not true. All this is a part of the reforms and to instill some discipline among all sections of society,” the Chief Minister said.

Following the announcement of the deferment of salary and perks, the speculation is rife that the financial situation of the state had deteriorated to such extent that the salary and pensions of the government employees and pensioners would also be delayed by at least a few days this month.

Rejecting all such speculations and theories, the Chief Minister further said that all efforts and work of his government were directed at making the state self-sufficient by 2027 and the most prosperous state in the country by 2032. “There’s an urgent need to reform the system running for the last 40 years, and I am trying to bring in reforms. And these reforms are improving our economy at a good pace. But when such reforms are carried out, some problems do crop up,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister also defended the decisions to waive off subsidies in power and water. “The previous governments have given several subsidies to the people. We have been getting calls from the people that they want to give up their power subsidy as they pay a lot of income tax. Others say they don’t want to consume free water. We are looking into it and moving forward with discipline. Such measures are having a desired effect and our revenue is increasing,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the state government had cleared the arrears of 27,000 pensioners above the age of 70 this year and 7 per cent Dearness Allowance had been granted to all government employees. He, however, added that the government had to work for the welfare of other sections, too, which includes farmers, labourers, orchardists, women, and small shopkeepers. “We need to bring in reforms to give quality education and health services to all these sections,” he said.

The CM also accused the Centre of withholding the state’s Rs 9,200 crore of New Pension Scheme, 9,300 crore of post disaster needs assessment and its share of Rs 4300 crore from BBM projects.

People want to give up subsidy

