Central team will check the records of schemes running in government schools

Shimla: A Srija, Joint Secretary and Economic Advisor of the Union Education Ministry, is on a tour of Himachal Pradesh these days with her four member team.

During this period, by visiting various districts of the state for ten days, the records of the schemes being run by the Central Government in the government schools of the state will be checked.

Feedback will be taken face to face from children and staff in schools, a draft of which will be prepared and submitted to the Government of India. On this basis, the budget for various schemes in the field of education will be released in the coming time.

In this context, a review meeting was organized at Bachat Bhawan of Kullu District Headquarters, in which Rajesh Sharma, State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, gave information about the scheme being implemented by the Central Government in the state.

On this occasion, officials from various education blocks including Shanti Lal Sharma, Deputy Director of Education Department, Kullu High and Surjit Rao, Deputy Director of Elementary Education Department, Surendra Sharma, District Project Officer of DIET Mandi participated on this occasion.

After this the central team left for the tribal district Lahaul-Spiti. In the field of education, how is education being provided to the children in the tribal areas.

Apart from this, how are various central schemes being implemented on the ground? Feedback will be taken in this regard, in which whether it is a matter of mid-day meal, construction of public toilets, apart from Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, other schemes are being run under central funding, their feedback will be taken.

The officers presented their respective presentations through power point, in which everyone was made aware of the problems being faced by them citing the geographical conditions.

While discussing the school health program in detail, all the officers gave their feedback. During this time, State Planning Coordinator Sunil Sharma, Surendra Sharma, Shrikala Venugopal, Vivek Verma, Abdul Momin and staff of BIEO, DIET Kullu were also present.