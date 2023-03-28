New Road Projects should be Approved Soon, Himachali MPs Demand from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Himachal MPs Kishan Kapoor, Suresh Kashyap, Indu Goswami and Sikandar Kumar and former minister Virendra Kanwar, under the leadership of Union Information Broadcasting and Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, met Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and sought early approval of new projects. raised the demand

During this, Anurag Singh Thakur said that the missing link between Bihru to Lathiyani on NH 503, from kilometer 36/0 to kilometer 42/0 and the cost of the Lathiyani-Mandali bridge on Gobindsagar lake will be about 900 crores. 12.91 crore for improvement works on Rakkad-Chaplah-Upper Bharoli-Tikkar-Shantla road from 0/0 to 15/600 in Kangra.

Simultaneously demanded four-lane for Mataur-Hamirpur Shimla, Pathankot-Mandi highway which is being four-lane up to Paraur, four-lane up to Mandi along with Nahan bypass. During this, Nitin Gadkari listened to all the aspects with full attention and talked about its proper implementation.

Anurag Singh Thakur said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always considered Himachal Pradesh as his second home and has left no stone unturned in giving gifts to Himachal Pradesh.

In the past too, the Modi government has tried to promote connectivity in Himachal by giving projects like Kiratpur-Nerchowk Highway, Parwanoo-Shimla Highway, Dharamshala-Mataur-Shimla Highway, Mukerian-Pathankot, Zirakpur-Parwanoo, Takroli-Kullu, Parwanoo-Solan-Shimla. Work has been done and no shortcoming will be left in the development of the state in future as well.

Related Posts