Kiratpur-Nerchowk Four-lane will be Ready on May 15, PM Modi can Inaugurate

The construction work of the Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-laning project, which is very important for Himachal Pradesh from the point of view of tourism, will be completed on May 15.

The project director of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Mandi has informed about this by writing a letter to the Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may inaugurate the project and Union Transport Minister Gadkari can also be present with him. However, it will take time to decide on the inauguration schedule.

Who will come for the inauguration will be decided only after the official confirmation from the Union Ministry. 6.5 percent of construction work on tunnels and bridges is left in the project.

After the completion of the project, it will take just 50 minutes to reach Bhawana in Sundernagar from Garamora instead of three and a half hours, and will also get rid of jam.

Double Lane will be made here

The special thing is that due to the intervening of the rail line between Zakatkhana and Mandi Bharari, a double lane will be made here. Two toll plazas in Four-lane have been built at Baloh in Bilaspur and Baura in Punjab.

The construction of the four-lane cost more than 4,200 crores and took 10 years to complete. With the introduction of the Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane, it will take four hours to reach Manali from Chandigarh instead of eight.

At the same time, the people of Kullu, Hamirpur, and Mandi will also be benefitted. On the other hand, work on two phases of the Nerchowk-Manali four-laning has been completed, and work on the third is underway.

Presently the distance from Kiratpur to Nerchowk is 114 km, but with the formation of a four-lane, the distance will be reduced to 77 km. For beautification, 36,235 saplings will be planted on both sides of the divider.

Maa Nayana Devi Temple, Gobind Sagar Lake, and AIIMS will be easy to reach

Four-lane will make it easy to reach Maa Nayana Devi’s temple, Gobind Sagar Lake, and AIIMS Bilaspur.

With the completion of the project, where tourism will get a boost in the state, it is also important from a strategic point of view. This four-lane leading to Manali will be helpful for the army. It will be easy for the army to reach Ladakh.

