Heavy rain in Himachal today, Orange alert issued

Shimla: There is a possibility of heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh today. Meteorological Center Shimla has issued an orange alert regarding heavy. The Meteorological Department has issued an Orange Alert for 26 and 27 July.

After this, the yellow alert will continue till 31 July. In view of the orange alert, there is a possibility of flood in many areas of the state.

In the event of heavy rains, a flash flood alert has been issued in Chamba, Kangra, Sirmaur, Shimla, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kullu, Mandi, and Kinnaur districts for the next 24 hours. Monsoon continues to be active over Himachal Pradesh.

According to the report released by the State Disaster Management Authority, a total of 168 people have died in accidents due to monsoon in the state.

Of these, 48 deaths have occurred in disaster accidents notified by the Central Government. These deaths have happened due to floods and landslides. 120 deaths have taken place in disaster accidents notified by the state government.

566 roads, and 6624 drinking water schemes closed across the state

566 roads including two NH are still closed in the state. There, 6624 schemes of water supply are closed. Hundreds of transformers of electricity are closed.

According to the report, there has been a loss of Rs 5350.41 crore in the state. The Public Works Department has suffered a loss of Rs 1739.92 crore, Jal Shakti Department Rs 1543.92, Electricity Board Rs 1482.72 crore.

The Horticulture Department has suffered a loss of Rs 144.88 crore. The Urban Development Department has estimated a loss of Rs 6.47 crore. In the state, 606 houses have completely collapsed due to floods and landslides, while 5363 have suffered partial damage.