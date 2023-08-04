Pangong Lake is one of the beautiful lakes in the world. Let us know some interesting facts related to it

The “Pangong Tso” lake is considered to be one of the largest and unique lakes in the world. This lake is also called Pangong Tso. Pangong means proximity in Ladakhi language and Tso means lake in Tibetan language.

Pangong Lake derives its name from a Tibetan word Bangong Sa which means a narrow and enchanted lake. This is the only lake situated in the Himalayan region.

Pangong Lake situated at an altitude of 4350 meters above sea level is a long, narrow, deep and surrounded by the Himalayan Mountains from all sides. This lake is about 135 km from Leh and reaches Tibet from Ladakh in India.

Interesting Fact

1/3 (45 km) kilometer area of this lake is located in India (Ladakh), while its 2/3 (90 km) kilometer area falls in Tibet (China). It is believed that the Line of Actual Control (LAC) passes through the middle of this lake. However, there is often confusion about its exact position.

The water of this lake is so salty that there is no fish or any other aquatic life in it. However, it is an important breeding ground for many migratory birds. The average temperature of this lake remains between minus 18 degree to minus 40 degree.

It is believed that the water of Pangong Lake changes colour. This lake is famous for its ability to change color. Its color changes from shades of blue to green and then to red.

It is one of the highest altitude lakes in the world, whose water is saline, yet the water of this lake freezes completely in winter.

Although you will find many monasteries in Ladakh, but the Hemis Monastery near Pangong Lake is very famous here. Everyone likes the calm atmosphere and civilization here. There is also a library in this place, which has a collection of Tibetan books.

It is believed that this was the place from where China launched its main offensive during the 1962 war. The Indian Army also fought valiantly from Rezang La, a mountain pass at the south-eastern end of the Chushul Valley. In the last few years, China has also constructed roads on its side of the Pangong Lake.

According to mythological beliefs, this lake is the main abode of Yaksha Raj Kuber. It is believed that the ‘divine city’ of Lord Kubera is situated somewhere around this lake. It is also mentioned in Ramayana and Mahabharata.

The scenic beauty of Pangong Lake makes it a popular tourist destination as well as a favorite destination for shooting and filming. Blockbuster scenes of superhit movies like Jahan Dil Se, 3 Idiots, Heroes, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Sanam Re, Waqt and Tashan have been shot here.

Pangong Lake Ladakh Google Map

