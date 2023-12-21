Cabinet Meeting: State Selection Commission got the first job

Shimla: The government has given the first recruitment to the newly created State Selection Commission in Himachal. In the cabinet meeting held on Wednesday during the winter session of the Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala, the State Selection Commission has been asked to recruit Operation Theater Assistant on experimental basis.

This recruitment will be done through Tata Consultancy Service. Hamirpur Staff Selection Commission was closed after the paper leak case and the State Selection Commission has been formed afresh.

However, the chairman, members or employees have not been appointed yet. The new recruitment examination will be completed only by administrative officers. The Cabinet has approved the School Adoption Policy of the Education Department.

Through this, government schools will now be able to be adopted by eminent people of the society. This will be the pattern of government schools and will also help in the resources of the school. The cabinet has also taken a new decision for smart uniforms.

All government schools will be given four options and each of them will be able to choose the uniform of their choice. The Cabinet has also amended the Dr. YS Parmar Student Loan Scheme.

Under this scheme, the government will give education loans to children at one percent interest and the timeline of 72 hours to approve the case has been reduced to seven days. The Cabinet has decided to take over three schools of Electricity Board and one school of Nayanadevi Trust located in the state.

To run these schools, the salaries of the staff will be paid by the Electricity Board and Nayanadevi Trust, but the management of the school will be under the Education Department. These schools are located in places like Bhavnagar and Sirmaur of Kinnaur.

The matter of taking back the services of retired Patwari and Kanoon Ko in the Revenue Department was not taken up in the Cabinet and it has been postponed for the next meeting.

The policy of keeping guest faculty teachers in the education department will also come in the next cabinet. New recruitment of staff nurses and paramedical in the National Health Mission has also been approved.