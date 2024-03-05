CM launches 1962 mobile veterinary service, ambulance will be available in development blocks

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday launched the 1962 Mobile Veterinary Service of the Animal Husbandry Department. Under this, ambulances have been made available in 44 development blocks in the first phase.

An amount of Rs 7.04 crore has been spent on this. Of these, three mobile ambulances each are being provided in Bilaspur, Una, Solan and Kullu, two in Lahaul-Spiti, five in Mandi and Shimla, four each in Chamba, Sirmaur and Hamirpur, one in Kinnaur and seven in Kangra district. Are. Apart from this, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the Pashu Sanjeevani Call Centre.

The Chief Minister said that with the launch of these two services, animal farmers from any corner of the state can call toll free number 1962 and in case of emergency, get veterinary services at their doorstep for the treatment of serious animal diseases.

He said that a veterinarian and a pharmacist would be available with each ambulance. Whenever any animal owner needs help in an emergency, he will be able to call the toll free number 1962 and he will be assisted the nearest veterinary service.

He said that veterinary services in the state will be available from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on any working day. He said that this service is being expanded in a phased manner in future.

Sukhu said that the present state government is taking several steps to protect the interests of cattle herders. The state is the first state in the country to provide minimum support price on milk, where cow milk is being purchased at the rate of Rs 45 per liter and buffalo milk at the rate of Rs 55 per liter.

He said that to increase the income of cattle farmers, the state government is going to set up a milk processing plant with a capacity of 1 lakh 50 thousand liters per day at Dhagwar in Kangra district.

Its capacity can be increased to three lakh liters per day. This plant will be completely automated. Rs 226 crore will be spent on this. He said that the state government is making efforts to strengthen the rural economy, because the state can be made self-reliant only by making the villages self-reliant.

He said that the state government has started many schemes in the agriculture sector to strengthen the economy of the farmers and farmers should take maximum benefit of these schemes.

Talking to the media on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the lease period of the Shanan project is coming to an end and Himachal should get its rights. He said that the state government will strongly present its stand on this matter in the Supreme Court.

On this occasion, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Prof. Chandra Kumar, MLA Neeraj Nayyar, Principal Advisor to Chief Minister (Media) Naresh Chauhan, former MLA Satpal Raizada, Director Animal Husbandry Department Dr. Pradeep Sharma and other dignitaries were present.