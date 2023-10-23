Direct bus service from Chintpurni to Khatu Shyam from today, online booking started

Shimla: Direct bus service from Chintpurni to Khatu Shyam (Rajasthan) is starting from Monday. The bus will leave from Chintpurni bus stand at 4 pm and will reach Khatu Shyam Dham at 8:20 am the next day.

For the first time, a bus is being run by the Transport Corporation between two big religious places. The corporation has started online booking. People can book seats for themselves sitting at home.

By 5 p.m. on Sunday, four people had booked seats to go to Khatu Shyam. One-way fare from Chintpurni to Khatu Shyam Dham is Rs 840. The distance on both sides is about 1506 kilometers.

The bus will reach Una from Chintpurni via Amb at 4 p.m. The bus will leave from Una at 5:40. Via Haroli it will reach Chandigarh-17 Sector Bus Stand at 8:40 pm.

From Chandigarh via Ambala, it will reach Pehwa at 10:50 pm, Hisar at 1:45 pm, Sikar in Rajasthan at 7 am and Khatu Shyam Dham at 8:20 am. The bus will leave from Khatu Shyam for Chintpurni at 5 pm.

It will reach Sikar at 6:15 pm, Hisar at 10:45 pm, Pehwa at 12:40 pm, Chandigarh Sector-43 bus stand at 3:30 am, Una at 6.00 am and Chintpurni at 7:30 am.