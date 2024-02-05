Devotees will go to see Ramlala today, Read full news

1074 devotees from Hamirpur parliamentary constituency will go to Ayodhya Dham on Monday for the darshan of Shri Ramji in Ayodhya. Devotees will leave from Amb-Andaura railway station by special Aastha Express train.

Union Minister and MP from Hamirpur parliamentary constituency Anurag Singh Thakur will flag off the Aastha Express train at Amb-Andaura railway station at 6 am on Monday. State BJP President Rajiv Bindal, District BJP President Balbir Chaudhary will also be present on this occasion.

Devotees will have to pay only Rs 1500 for coming and going to Ayodhya Dham. Apart from this, arrangements for accommodation and food for the devotees in Ayodhya Dham will be made by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Special darshan will also be given to the devotees. Arrangements have been made to have three meals a day in the langar being organized by Himachal BJP in Ayodhya Dham.

Earlier, it was decided to run Aastha Express train to Ayodhya Dham on 29 January 2029, but due to huge crowd at Ayodhya Shri Ram Temple, the train was canceled and it was decided to run the train on 5 February.

Booking has been done for this special train. A total of 1074 devotees have made bookings from the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency. This includes more than 500 people from district Una.

Una BJP has also made arrangements for tea and biscuits at the railway station for the devotees going to Ayodhya. Una Vis area MLA Satpal Singh will welcome the devotees going to Ayodhya after reaching Satti railway station.

