The School Education Board will give scholarship to 600 meritorious students

Himachal Pradesh School Education Board will give scholarship to 600 meritorious students of class 10th and 12th across the state for the academic session 2022-23. For this, the merit list, consent letter and bill letter have been uploaded by the board on the website of the board.

Download the hard copy of the letters issued in the list of meritorious students from the site and get them verified by the principals and head of the institution of the educational institutions you are studying in.

The board will give scholarship to 600 meritorious students from across the state, which includes 400 meritorious students of class 10th, 100 meritorious students of class 10th science group and 100 meritorious students of arts and commerce.

March 6 has been set as the last date for this. No application will be accepted after the prescribed time. This will be the responsibility of the student and the principal.

According to the Secretary of the Education Board, the Principals of the concerned institutions will ensure that as per the rules, except the merit scholarship reserved for SC, ST Backward Classes, other candidates will be given scholarship from only one department or institution, which the principals will check by checking the consent letter of the students.