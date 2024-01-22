Ayodhya Ram Temple: The wait of five centuries will end

The wait of five centuries of crores of Ram devotees will end on Monday, when in the presence of dignitaries of the country including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the statue of Ram Lalla in his youthful age will be consecrated amidst the sound of conch in the grand Ram temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya.

Along with this, the darshan of the idols of Ram, Lakshman, and Maa Janaki, which were present in the temporary temple for years, will be accessible in the new building.

According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, the consecration of Shri Ram Lalla will take place in Abhijeet Muhurta at 12.30 noon. According to the Panchang, January 22 will be the Dwadashi date of Shukla Paksha of Paush month.

Apart from Abhijeet Muhurta, many auspicious yogas like Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Amrit Siddhi Yoga, and Ravi Yoga are being formed on this day. Lord Ram was born in Abhijeet Muhurta in Treta Yuga.

This time is considered very auspicious. This is the reason why Pran Pratishtha is being done in the temple at this very moment.

To participate in this grand program, the Prime Minister will reach the Ramjanmabhoomi site at 10.55 am and will mark his presence in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony from 12.05 to 12.55.

After the Pran Pratishtha program, the Prime Minister will worship the idol of Maryada Purushottam at Kuber Tila Shiv Temple.

During Pran Pratishtha, flowers will be showered in the temple through helicopter, while musicians from different states will spread the sound of Mangal with their musical instruments.

Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi pilgrimage area, said that the idols of Ram Janaki enshrined in the temporary temple were brought to the newly constructed temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi at 8 pm on Sunday.

Along with the consecration of the new idol of God, the idols worshiped since 1949 can be seen and worshiped in the new temple.

After the completion of the seven-day-long Pran-Pratishtha program in the divine-grand temple, the entire Ramnagari will be illuminated with 10 lakh lamps on Monday evening.

‘Ram Jyoti’ will be lit at houses, shops, establishments and mythological places. Given the Pran Pratishtha program, the police have made strict security arrangements in Ayodhya.

Water police will guard the Saryu river, while a special drone Garuda equipped with AI technology will keep an eye on the mischievous elements from the sky. Keeping security in mind, a monitoring center of UP Police Dial 112 has been set up at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will stay in Ayodhya for five hours

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Ayodhya on Monday for the consecration of Ram Lalla in the Ram temple, will stay in the Ram city for five hours and will participate in auspicious ceremonies and public programs.

PM Modi is all set for Pran Pratistha and is already carrying out special 11-day rituals. This includes rules like leaving the bed, sleeping on the floor and drinking coconut water.