Existing norms to open new institutes in Himachal may be relaxed: CM

A tribal hostel will be set up in Nurpur area and the Himachal government is contemplating over proposals to open institutes and granting various facilities relaxing the existing norms.

A drive will be launched to uproot lantana and other harmful shrubs in the areas habitated by the ST community. The state government is committed for equal and balanced upliftment, progress and prosperity of ST community and tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh.

The chief minister Virbhadra Singh said this while presiding over a meeting of the Gaddi Kalyan Board organized here at Dharamshala on Thursday.

Expressing his special inclination to the Gaddi Community, Virbhadra Singh said that the state was owed to this community as it had contributed significantly in its development and progress.Himachal Pradesh was primarily an agriculture state and the people were engaged in related activities. He said that for the welfare and upliftment of this community, it was accorded a special status. According to a release, wishing their progress and prosperity, the chief minister told that no community should forget its past and stick to its customs, traditions, language and culture. All the people should strive collectively for the upliftment of their community so that no section was left out. The educated should work for strengthening the weaker so that the whole community might progress equally. Forest Minister Thakur Singh Bharmouri while welcoming the chief minister and the nominated members of the Gaddi Welfare Board coming from different parts of state for attending the meeting told that the state government had literally implemented various provisions made in the election manifesto. He said that it had been possible due to various policies and programmes launched by the state government.

Comments

comments