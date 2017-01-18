Himachal Pradesh government to set up Medical Sciences University

The proposal of setting up Medical Sciences University had already been discussed between the Health and Ayurvedic departments at ministerial and officer’s level.

With scores of medical education institutions functional in government and private sector in Himachal Pradesh and more in the pipeline, the state government has proposed to set up a Medical Sciences University to regulate medical education.

“All medical courses from six months to five years duration and also the Ayurvedic Colleges would be affiliated to the proposed university and a comprehensible bill is being drafted for approval of the Cabinet,” Health and Family Welfare Minister Kaul Singh Thakur said. Four medical colleges and one dental college are functional in government sector while one private medical college, 21 nursing colleges, 33 institutions running GNS courses, two ayurvedic colleges and some other medical education institutions are functional in the state while three more government medical colleges at Ner Chowk, Chamba and Hamirpur are in the pipeline.

The proposal had already been discussed between the Health and Ayurvedic departments at ministerial and officer’s level and both the departments have concurred. A comprehensive bill is being drafted and the same would be approved by the cabinet and introduced during the budget session of the Assembly, Thakur said.

