Politics intensifies over cricket issue in Himachal Pradesh

SHIMLA: The Supreme Court’s decision to remove BCCI president Anurag Thakur has given his political opponents a golden chance to prepare a fresh attack on him. Not only Congress, even CPM is demanding to restore transparency and democratic set up in Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA), which is headed by the now sacked BCCI president.

Vikramaditya Singh, president of Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress, has demanded that Thakur resign even as member of Parliament following SC’s ruling.

Himachal chief minister Virbhadra Singh abstained from commenting on the apex court’s ruling but said, “The ruling will go a long to cleanse the dirt which was there not only in cricket but in other sports bodies too. I have not read the judgment in full and I do not know what the implication of judgment is.”

The Congress government in Himachal had framed Himachal Pradesh Sports (Registration, Recognition and Regulation of Associations) Bill, 2015, to regulate the sports bodies and bring transparency in their functioning, which was passed by the state assembly in April 2015 but has yet to get the nod of governor Acharya Devvrat. HPCA was against this bill.

Virbhadra said that sports bill was on the line of the Lodha panel recommendations but bill had obstructions and till date matter is running from one court to another. “What we aimed has been given direction by Supreme Court. We are not against any individual but we only want that sports institutions are formed in accordance with law and function in a transparent manner,” he said.

Vikramaditya said that the ground on which Anurag was removed from BCCI also applies to be removed from the president post of HPCA.

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that SC’s order shows that BCCI was not functioning properly.

