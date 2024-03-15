Another chance to take the exam, special opportunity for those students who did not take the exam due to rain

Shimla: The Board has granted a special opportunity to those candidates who were unable to attend the examination centres during the recent state-wide exams because of inclement weather and other unforeseen circumstances, depriving them of the exam opportunity.

For special occasions, the candidates will have to inform the board in writing through e-mail through the principal and headmaster of their school about the examination.

This opportunity is being given by the board to the regular students of class 10th and 10th and SOS students of class 8th, 10th and 10th.

Due to the change in weather in Himachal Pradesh for the last few days, roads in many areas have been closed due to continuous heavy rains and snowfall.

At that time, while on one hand the weather has changed, on the other hand, the annual examinations of class 10th and 12th are also being conducted by the School Education Board in the state.

Due to bad weather, the students who could not reach the center to take the examination in the centers set up by the board in the tribal areas, will be re-examined by the board for these students, for which an e-mail will be sent by the board. Information has been sought through.

No correspondence in this regard will be accepted after the date fixed by the board. Nearly two lakh students are appearing in the examinations being conducted in the state.

On the other hand, Dr. Major Vishal Sharma, Secretary, Himachal Pradesh School Education Board, Dharamshala, said that special opportunities are being provided to those students who could not reach their examination centers due to heavy rain and snowfall. Through this, you can give information to the board by e-mail by 24th March.

The examinations will be conducted after the completion of the annual examinations conducted by the board.