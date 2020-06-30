Himachal COVID-19 tally rises to 940; Lahaul-Spiti reports first case

Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul and Spiti district reported its first COVID-19 case on Monday after a 25-year-old labourer from Bihar tested positive for the disease, officials said.

All 12 districts of the state have reported fresh cases. With this, the total number of cases in Himachal Pradesh has risen to 940.

On Monday, 13 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported — 10 in Solan, six in Kangra, five in Hamirpur and one each in Lahaul-Spiti and Chamba districts, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) RD Dhiman said.

The patient from Lahaul-Spiti is a labourer who was working on the construction of a bridge on the Manali-Leh highway and was engaged by Border Roads Organisation.

According to official sources, the patient is native of Bihar, who recently arrived in Lahaul Spiti from Delhi.

The patient is being shifted in 108 Ambulance service from Lahaul to a COVID care centre Kullu for further treatment.

The district health authority in Lahaul Spiti is trying to trace the contacts of the patient to take further precautions to check the spread of the virus.

Six more people, who had returned to Kangra from Delhi and the National Capital Region, on Monday, tested positive for coronavirus infection, taking the total number of cases in the district to 268.

Those who tested positive today include 34-year-old male resident of Majhera village in Jaisinghpur area, 37-year-old male resident of Kairi village from Shahpur area, 36-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son, resident of Nagan village from Baijnath area, 50-year-old woman resident of Kotlu village from Jaisinghpur area and 69-year-old woman, resident of Chattru village from Jaisinghpur area.

All those who tested positive have been shifted to COVID Containment Zone in Dadh.

Besides, eight infected people tested negative today and were allowed to go home from COVID Containment Units.

Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena said of the five cases from his district, three — a man and his two sisters, returned from Chandigarh while two — including a 70-year-old man, had come from Delhi recently.

The cases from Solan reported in Baddi has taken the tally to 108 in the district.

The cases include seven people who were under quarantine at Baddi —18-year old migrant, 24-year old migrant and 22-year old woman, all of whom had come on June 23 from Uttar Pradesh; 48-year old man, 49-year old man and 22-year old youth, who had also come from UP.

Besides, a father-daughter duo at ESI’s Katha colony also tested positive. The father is a 55-year-old employee of the ESI COVID hospital at Barotiwala and hails from Kangra. His daughter is 26-years old.

Apart from them, a 19-year old migrant from Bihar, who was residing at Vardhman Chowk at Baddi also tested positive. He was the close contact of a migrant woman who had tested positive on June 15.

All 10 patients were shifted to ESI COVID Hospital at Katha.

There were 53 active cases in the district while 51 had been cured and 4 had migrated out.

Two patients were cured today.

With these cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh has risen to 940.

The officials said as many as 29 patients — 19 in Hamirpur, eight in Kangra and two in Solan — recovered from the infection on Monday.

The state has 362 active cases and so far, 547 people have recovered, 11 have migrated out of the state and eight have died, according to the officials.

Kangra has the highest number of active cases in the state at 113, followed by 103 in Hamirpur, 43 in Solan, 31 in Una, 20 in Shimla, 16 in Bilaspur, 14 in Sirmaur, 10 in Chamba, five each in Mandi and Kinnaur, and one each in Lahaul and Spiti and Kullu. — With inputs from PTI

