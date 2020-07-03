No Shrikhand yatra this year

The religiously significant yatra to the 18,000 feet high Shrikhand Mahadev peak in Nirmand area of this district will not be held this year in the wake of stipulations due to Covid-19.

Many trekkers suffer sickness due to high altitude and cold weather. Many pilgrims had lost their lives in the past while undertaking the strenuous trek. The yatra is generally held from July 15 to July 30 and hundreds of pilgrims and revellers take the

32-km-long tough trek, which takes them three to five days to complete the pilgrimage. Some adventure seekers move for the yatra in the first week of July even before adequate arrangements are made to facilitate yatris. The administration, police and the health department used to make appropriate arrangements of security and medical facilities for the pilgrims and the trekkers.

Anni SDM Chet Singh said it would not be possible to conduct the yatra this year as the norms of social distancing would be hard to maintain, especially during rescue work, if need arose. Many trekkers suffer sickness due to high altitude and cold weather. Many pilgrims have also lost their lives in the past while undertaking the strenuous trek.

He said as per directions, religious congregations and functions would not be held. He added that a team was generally sent to conduct recce of the area and trekking route in the last week of June. He said the team used to carry out repair of the trek route and install drinking water pipes, but this year no such exercise had been conducted.

The journey starts from Baghipul village in Nirmand, and rescue teams and medical camps used to be established at Singhgad, Thachru and Bheemdwari. Only medically fit persons were allowed to embark on the yatra.

Hundreds of revelers and pilgrims take this tough challenge to pay obeisance to 72-foot-high lingam of Lord Shiva and witness the majestic and enchanting landscapes. The tradition of religious procession of hermits, saints and pilgrims carrying out “Charri yatra” of Goddess Ambika to the top of the peak will also not be held this year.

Source : The Tribune

