HRTC bus Collided with hill after brake failure, 44 passengers injured, big accident averted

Shimla: A Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus going from Tangnu to Chirgaon in Rohru area of Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh hit a hill. 44 passengers on the bus were injured in the accident.

According to the information, the bus was going from Tangnu to Chirgaon at 7:00 am, about two kilometers before reaching Dhamwadi, the brake of the bus failed at a place called Adkuni Ghat.

As soon as the driver told the passengers about this, there was an atmosphere of shouting in the bus. The driver, immediately showing understanding, stopped the bus at some distance after colliding with the hill. Passengers have received minor injuries after the bus hit the hill.

It is a matter of gratitude that the bus did not fall into the ditch, otherwise a big accident could have happened. The injured are undergoing treatment at Primary Health Center Sandasu. Some people have been taken to Rohru Hospital.

According to the information, 55 people were aboard the bus at the time of the accident. Of these, 44 have received injuries.

Executive bus stand in-charge Chidgaon Vimlesh said that due to the promptness of the driver, a major accident was averted. He said all the people are out of danger.

Naib Tehsildar Chirgaon Saurabh Dhiman said that as soon as the information about the accident was received, the team was sent to the hospital and the spot.